Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Reunite 15 Years After Their High School Romance In 'Dream To You'

ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” has unveiled a new glimpse of Hwang In Youp and Hyeri’s past and present!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Girl’s Day’s Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

The first set of newly released stills shows Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae during their high school years. The image of the two teenagers holding hands in their school uniforms evokes the heart-fluttering feelings of first love.

15 years later, the two meet again, now at totally different places in their lives. While Woo Soo Bin has become an award-winning film director, Joo Yi Jae is a reporter who is just struggling to make ends meet.

When Woo Soo Bin holds his umbrella over Joo Yi Jae’s head to shield her from the rain, his eyes are full of longing, while her gaze betrays a mix of complicated emotions.

The “Dream to You” production team commented, “Woo Soo Bin, who swept the international film festival circuit with his first feature film, returns to keep a promise he made to Joo Yi Jae, the person who inspired his dream of becoming a film director.”

They continued, “Please look forward to the heart-fluttering and delightful story that unfolds as Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae reunite after 15 years.”

“Dream to You” premieres on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with English subtitles below!

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