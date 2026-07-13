Kim Hye Joon Takes On Contrasting Demeanors Toward Kang Hoon And Cha Woo Min In New Drama “My Bias, My Boss” Posters

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared new posters!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias, and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The newly released posters highlight the contrasting attitudes of Nam Da Reum, a new employee and devoted fan, toward CEO Kang Ha Gi and her favorite idol Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min).

In one set of posters, Nam Da Reum is focused on her work in the presence of the charismatic CEO Kang Ha Gi. Standing in front of a clothing rack filled with garments while holding an armful of documents and clothes, she embodies the passion of a new employee at a fashion company.

As the tagline reads, “You’re cold, but I can’t help paying attention to you, CEO,” Nam Da Reum’s lingering glances at Kang Ha Gi throughout the workday tease how she becomes preoccupied with the intimidating CEO.

Another set of posters captures Nam Da Reum’s cheerful smile as she switches into passionate fan mode, equipped with a light stick and slogan banner. In contrast to her attitude toward Kang Ha Gi, she gazes at Lee Chan, her favorite idol and the company director, with eyes full of admiration.

Not only is her treasured fan merchandise carefully displayed but Nam Da Reum also wears a joyful expression as she cannot take her eyes off Lee Chan. As the tagline reads, “I’m a fan, but I’m starting to want more, Director,” curiosity grows over whether Nam Da Reum’s wish to become a successful fan of Lee Chan will come true.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Cha Woo Min in “Spirit Fingers” below:

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And watch Kang Hoon in “Dear Hyeri” below:

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