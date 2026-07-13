Lee Se Young, CNBLUE's Jung Yong Hwa, SEVENTEEN's DK, And Yena Confirmed As MCs For New Dating Reality Show 'Love Against Time'

A romance reality show with a new format is coming!

SBS’s new variety show “Love Against Time” is a romance reality program where young people in their 20s and 30s who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness or have had near-death experiences face life and love once again.

Starting from the profound question, “If I didn’t have much time left, who would I love?” the program focuses on “love in the present.” Notably, “Love Against Time” introduces a unique matching system where men and women exchange “time” with each other every night.

Actress Lee Se Young, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, SEVENTEEN’s DK, and Yena have teamed up as studio MCs.

Producing director Lee Eun Sol, who directed “Fortune Tellers’ Love,” will be in charge of directing “Love Against Time.” Lee Eun Sol stated, “I wanted to sincerely capture the extraordinary and special sincerity of young people, who know the finiteness of life better than anyone else, as they love as passionately and brilliantly as they can during the time they are given.”

“Love Against Time” is set to premiere on August 3 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Lee Se Young in her drama “Motel California”:

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Or check out another popular dating show “Heart Signal 5”:

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