ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin Marks Group’s 3rd Anniversary With Meaningful Donation

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin celebrated his group’s third anniversary in a meaningful way!

On July 13, Sung Han Bin’s agency THE L1VE LABEL stated that he donated 100 million won (approximately $66,425) to Good Neighbors, a global NGO specializing in children’s rights, on July 10 to commemorate his third debut anniversary.

The donation will be used for Good Neighbors’ Hope Sharing Dream Support Project, which helps children and teenagers from families in crisis pursue their futures without giving up on their dreams due to financial difficulties through career education and scholarship support.

According to his agency, the donation was prepared as a way for Sung Han Bin to give back the love he has received from fans who have supported his journey toward achieving his dreams while sharing his gratitude with children and teenagers in need of protection.

Happy third anniversary, ZEROBASEONE!

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