Jung Yun Ha, Hyunri, And Masaki Okada Bring New Threats To Lee Dong Wook And Kim Hye Joon In “A Shop For Killers 2”

“A Shop for Killers 2” has unveiled new stills featuring assassins from Babylon’s East Asia branch!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released stills highlight the presence of the new characters, including Kusanagi (Jung Yun Ha), the manager overseeing Babylon’s East Asia branch, Q (Hyunri), the team leader commanding operations in the field, and J (Masaki Okada), an ace with a free-spirited personality and exceptional combat instincts.

Driven by a great desire for power, Kusanagi reveals contrasting sides of her personality, shifting between a composed demeanor rooted in confidence and intense sensitivity depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, Q commands the atmosphere with her charisma, never losing her cool under any circumstances, while J, a distinctive killer whose actions are impossible to predict, brings fresh energy to Babylon with a new style unlike anything seen before.

Taking on the role of Babylon’s new face, Jung Yun Ha shared her thoughts, saying, “When I first received the script, I found it fun because the elements connected to Season 1 were set up with such great depth. I was truly happy to be part of it, and it was a great honor.”

Hyunri also shared her determination for the project, saying, “Because it is a project that I love so much, I felt a great sense of responsibility to make sure I did not disappoint the viewers. I thought a lot about needing to do well in the action scenes. During filming, I continued working out and training for the action sequences to build my body, even gaining 5 kilograms (approximately 11 pounds) focused on muscle.”

In addition, action director Jeon Jae Hyung praised Japanese actor Masaki Okada’s addition to the cast, saying, “He is an actor who absorbs everything like a sponge the more he is taught. He was so passionate that he performed many of the action scenes himself without the use of a stunt double.”

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Jung Yun Ha in “Exhuma”:

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And check out Hyunri in “Eye Love You”:

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