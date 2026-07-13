Jung Jun Won Shares Thoughts On His 'A Bona Fide Killer' Character, Working With Kong Hyo Jin And Lee Sang Yi, And More

Jung Jun Won has dished on his on-screen chemistry with Kong Hyo Jin and Lee Sang Yi in the upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer”!

On July 13, the production team of “A Bona Fide Killer” released an interview with Jung Jun Won, who plays loving husband and dad Kwon Tae Sung, ahead of the show’s premiere.

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Jung Jun Won shared the reason he chose this project, saying, “The script was incredibly exciting and fun. Also, the chance to work alongside Kong Hyo Jin, whom I have been a fan of for a long time, was a huge appeal.”

Regarding his simliarity with the character, he remarked, “Basically, I am more quiet and introverted than Tae Sung. There are many aspects I don’t naturally possess, so I made a lot of effort to adjust well to the character.”

Jung Jun Won also spoke about his chemistry with his fellow actors. “Kong Hyo Jin is an actor with such immense power that she makes her co-star’s heart flutter just by being on set. I was so happy just to be working with her, and needless to say, our chemistry was fantastic,” he said, heightening expectations for the married couple’s dynamic the two will portray.

Regarding actor Lee Sang Yi, the actor stated, “His unique positive and bright energy was a great stimulus for me. We spent time like real friends and tried to ensure that relationship was well-integrated into the project,” adding a heartwarming touch.

Finally, Jung Jun Won defined the drama “A Bona Fide Killer” as “the love of a family.” He emphasized, “Ultimately, my goal and purpose in playing Tae Sung is to show what love between family members truly is.” He also expressed his confidence by saying, “I am certain that this is a project that will satisfy you beyond your expectations.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” is set to premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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