Watch: Leeteuk, Shindong, DAWN, Johnny, Kim Yo Han, And Jisung Bond Over Fun Games In 'All Or Nothing' Teaser

Upcoming travel survival variety show “All or Nothing” has unveiled a new teaser!

“All or Nothing” is a winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt in which the cast competes over seven days and six nights across Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada for the title of “prince.” The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, Kim Yo Han of WEi, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

The newly released teaser introduces the cast members one at a time. SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk takes on a leadership role amongst the members. Although he isn’t always perfect, he makes up for it with comedic moments.

SUPER JUNIOR’s Shindong playfully claims, “I’m a level above Leeteuk,” bringing more comedic moments with his bickering with Leeteuk and showcasing his skills as a strategist.

Meanwhile, DAWN surprises with his unexpected charm, enjoying the delicious food, bringing sunshine-like energy, and captivating viewers with his playful personality and all-round talent.

NCT’s Johnny tries to enjoy the leisurely elements of the trip, taking in the beaches and pyramids. However, he insists, “But we still have to play the games,” showcasing his competitive spirit.

WEi’s Kim Yo Han also wows the cast with his competitive nature. However, despite his energy and efforts, he doesn’t always succeed, charming the cast with his clumsy but endearing personality and bringing unexpected laughs.

NCT’s Jisung showcases new friendship with fellow maknae (youngest member) Kim Yo Han as the other members also take care of Jisung as their youngest. Jisung is fascinated by novel moments of the trip and also shows dedication to the games.

Watch the full teaser below!

“All or Nothing” premieres July 27 at 11:15 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Yo Han in “School 2021”:

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