Han Go Eun And Park Se Young Face A Tense Confrontation With Lim Ji Eun In “Family Register”

MBC’s drama “Family Register” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

Spoilers

Previously in “Family Register,” as Cha Min Ki (Jeon No Min), who had been given a terminal diagnosis, saw his condition worsen, conflicts among the family members erupted in the hospital room. When Se Ri (Han Go Eun) became angry after seeing Min Ki kneel before his two sons and apologize, Young Joo (Lim Ji Eun) slapped Se Ri on the cheek and said, “Stay out of our family affairs.”

The newly released stills show Se Ri and Young Joo encountering each other again at the funeral home alongside Ji Ni (Park Se Young). Wearing black clothing and mourning attire, respectively, Se Ri and Young Joo look at each other, creating a tense atmosphere.

Se Ri tries to suppress her emotions but cannot hide her reddened eyes. The pain that has accumulated over a long period and her complicated feelings are reflected in her facial expression. Ji Ni, who remains by her side, also stays with Se Ri while watching her.

Unlike the intense demeanor she displayed in the hospital room, Young Joo maintains a calm facial expression. However, the tension is still evident in her stern look. An elder is also standing beside Young Joo, teasing how the confrontation between the two will unfold.

The next episode of “Family Register” airs on July 13.

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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