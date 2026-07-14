3 Plot Twists In Episodes 13-14 Of 'Love Class 3' We Didn’t See Coming

Last time on “Love Class 3,” it seemed like idols Hyun Jae (Saebyeol), Soo An (Seo Yi Han), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee) had finally cracked the code on being an idol while still being happy and in love. Of course, that’s right when things start going wrong.

Twists and chaos find the four leading men as the debut team’s dreams collapse and an old scandal reemerges. While one couple breaks apart, the other finds comfort and love in each other at a heartbreaking, stressful time.

Truth be told, things were getting a little too good to be true, and that’s when my K-drama senses started tingling.

Here are three plot twists that came at the worst time imaginable in episodes 13 and 14 of “Love Class 3”:

Warning: spoilers up to episode 14 ahead!

1. Jae Min is kicked out

Last week, Jae Min got caught in a case of scandal déjà vu and with serious consequences that once again put his dream of being an idol on hold—possibly forever this time.

Right when Jae Min had finally cleared his name from the first scandal that set him back from his debut, fake text messages start to circulate, implicating Jae Min once again with the same idol who turned him into a stalker to cover up their relationship rumors. Meanwhile, Jae Min was the only one who suffered back then.

At first, it doesn’t seem like the end of the world. Everyone can immediately tell the messages are just a sick attempt at getting back at Jae Min; now that his name is cleared, it puts the other guy in a tight spot, a spot he very much deserves to be in!

Everyone at the company seems to be ready to fight back and get Jae Min out of this mess. After all, he is already in a group set to debut. But it’s the CEO that flips the script, and it isn’t surprising at all.

The CEO decides to use this as an opportunity to gain favor with fans and the media by acting like a company that has supported Jae Min through thick and thin, while actually doing nothing to prove Jae Min’s innocence. And just like that, Jae Min is dropped from the group and the whole company.

Jae Min is once again thrown under the bus and used as a scapegoat. And the worst of it all is that it seems like Jae Min was always going to be “thrown away” according to the CEO. This is the man who has already underhandedly threatened Jae Min to join the company and belittled him in front of the group.

It’s very unsettling how the CEO talks about Jae Min like an object rather than a human. The CEO has given off bad, evil-bossman vibes since the very beginning. He’s only ever seemed to favor Hyun Jae, and he seems to only care about making money from his trainees. Who the bad guy is in this show has become quite clear, and sneaky tricks are not beneath him.

Jae Min has done nothing but work hard and be a good, honest guy, so to see him get wrapped up in this all over again is just heartbreaking. At least Jae Min isn’t alone this time. He has Khun now, and he comes right to the rescue when things get bad.

Apparently, Khun is doing very well in the financial department because he whisks Jae Min away on a trip to Thailand. Oh, to be able to hop on a plane and go anywhere without a second thought!

The two lovebirds sneak away on what definitely feels like a practice honeymoon, and thank goodness for that, because Jae Min needed a vacation and a break from all the scandal mess in Korea. And bear in mind, going back to Thailand isn’t the easiest thing for Khun.

He’s still reeling from the person who stalked him when he was pursuing music in Thailand, and that said stalker is apparently back and following him again. Despite that very real concern, he uses the change of scenery to let Jae Min take a moment to breathe.

Last week was stress upon stress as the characters were thrown off course, but this little slice of happiness between Khun and Jae Min is a much-needed sigh of relief.

2. The debut group is no more

Out of nowhere, the debut team is shut down, and everyone, including Soo An, is sent back to being trainees. Say what?! This happens right when the team has finally found some synergy and was gaining popularity among fans.

Given the timing, some of the members wonder if it is because of Jae Min, but according to the company, they want to focus only on Hyun Jae’s solo debut. Considering they already picked a debut song made by Khun, the whiplash is just brutal.

The bitter icing on the cake is that Hyun Jae knew about this already. All the while, Hyun Jae and Soo An were having sleepovers and going on dates like a happy couple. Once again, Soo An is left wondering what is real and what is all for show with Hyun Jae.

Feeling confused and betrayed, Soo An wants an explanation, so he confronts Hyun Jae. However, Hyun Jae seems to have had a complete personality change because he’s distant and cold. He barely acknowledges Soo An’s feelings and makes it seem like it was all out of his hands.

Soo An even goes to see Hyun Jae a second time to try and work things out because he knows Hyun Jae isn’t like this, or at least he didn’t use to be. But he’s shot down again. At this point, Hyun Jae is starting to really look like the bad guy in this relationship.

According to K-drama lore, the probability that there’s more to this whole situation than what meets the eye is pretty high. Hyun Jae is acting totally out of character, and there’s definitely a reason behind it, but the sudden switch-up last week is crazy.

3. Hyun Jae disappears

And if you thought things couldn’t get much worse, the show pulls out another twist right in the final minutes of episode 14. There’s really no time to recover.

The episode ends with what might be the show’s best cliffhanger yet: Hyun Jae is missing. That’s right. Missing.

Soo An walks into the company expecting a normal day, but he finds people running around in complete chaos. Everyone seems to be trying to locate Hyun Jae, who is nowhere to be found.

Not a single person can find him, and he’s not picking up anyone’s calls, even Soo An’s. And that’s where the episode ends.

Did Hyun Jae finally crack under all the pressure? Did he run away? Did something happen? Where exactly is he? The most likely outcome is that Soo An will be the one to find him first, and here’s hoping he gets an explanation for Hyun Jae’s recent behavior.

Start watching “Love Class 3” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “Double Helix,” “Deep In,” “The Prosecutor’s Proposal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Mr. Kill,” and “A Winter Sun Wakes the Wind in Spring Hills’ Dream.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’