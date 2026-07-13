Watch: Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Are Thrust Into A Fight For Survival In New Film “HOPE” Teaser

Upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled a new teaser!

“HOPE” follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the chief of a police substation in Hopo Port, a village located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After local youths report a tiger sighting, Bum Seok and the entire village are thrown into a state of emergency as they find themselves facing an unimaginable reality. Jung Ho Yeon plays Sung Ae, a police officer, while Zo In Sung plays a young man named Sung Gi.

The newly released trailer unfolds in Hopo Port, where an unidentified entity has launched an attack, showcasing director Na Hong Jin’s distinctive vision and immersive storytelling.

Daylight pursuit sequences, high-intensity action, and alien car chases raise the stakes, while touches of humor add to the entertainment. The trailer also highlights stunning visuals achieved by minimizing artificial elements such as CGI and sets, creating a seamless blend of cinematic spectacle.

Watch the full teaser below!

“HOPE” is set to hit theaters on July 15.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner” below:

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And check out Zo In Sung’s film “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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