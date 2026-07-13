Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, And Ong Seong Wu Pick Keywords To Describe Their “Spooky In Love” Characters

Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, and Ong Seong Wu have shared keywords to describe their characters in tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Park Eun Bin stars as Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress who is the CEO of the country’s top luxury hotel. Because she always wears gloves and avoids physical contact with others, people around her call her the “Reclusive Princess.”

Explaining her character’s nickname, Park Eun Bin shared, “Although she appears to have built high walls around herself, deep down she simply doesn’t want to cause harm to others. Ultimately, she is a character who chose ‘self-isolation.'”

Cheon Yeo Ri not only sees ghosts but also carries a curse that causes anyone who comes into physical contact with her to see ghosts as well. As a result, she deliberately keeps her distance from others for their sake. Viewers are left wondering whether she will be able to break free from her curse.

Yang Se Jong plays Ma Kang Wook, a passionate prosecutor who relentlessly pursues the truth behind every case. After a chance encounter with Cheon Yeo Ri, he comes face-to-face with the existence of ghosts and is thrust into a world unlike anything he has ever experienced.

Yang Se Jong chose “confrontation” as the keyword that best describes Ma Kang Wook. He explained that the character’s journey centers on confronting the truth behind various cases through ghosts as well as accepting his feelings for Cheon Yeo Ri and ultimately coming to terms with his own destiny. His description heightens curiosity about the secrets Ma Kang Wook will uncover.

Ong Seong Wu plays Kang Min Hwan, the heir to the CL Hotel & Resort Group and the CEO of CL Raymond Hotel. While he is widely admired for his gentle image and exceptional leadership skills, he harbors a hidden desire to earn the recognition of both his parents and the company.

Ong Seong Wu selected “lack” as the keyword that defines Kang Min Hwan. He explained, “I thought the sense of lack he could never overcome throughout his life ultimately leads him to make the wrong choices,” offering insight into the character’s inner struggles. Although he appears to have everything, viewers are left wondering what emotional void he is trying to fill.

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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