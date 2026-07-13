Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Go On A Date In “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon cleared up their misunderstandings and confirmed their feelings for one another, officially becoming a couple. Kang Si Woo confessed, “Every act of kindness I’ve shown you was because I was romantically interested in you, Assistant Manager Cha.” Summoning her own courage, Cha Ji Yoon replied, “Don’t go to the U.S. Please stay by my side.” The two then shared their first kiss, marking the beginning of their secret office romance.

The newly released stills show Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon enjoying a date together out on the streets. Dressed casually outside of work, the couple comfortably holds hands and openly shows their affection just like any other couple.

However, the next set of stills captures the two looking visibly flustered after seemingly spotting someone they never expected to run into. Cha Ji Yoon even crouches behind a store display, desperately trying to avoid being seen, while Kang Si Woo looks at his girlfriend with a smile on his face. Viewers can’t wait to find out the identity of the person the couple runs into during their date. They are also curious to see how the unexpected encounter will affect their secret relationship.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” will air on July 13 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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