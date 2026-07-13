Lee Bo Young In Talks To Star In New Courtroom Family Drama

Lee Bo Young may be returning with a new drama!

On July 13, MyDaily reported that Lee Bo Young has been cast as the lead in the upcoming ENA drama “Divorce Investigator Hong Mal Geum” (literal title).

In response to the report, her agency J,WIDE-COMPANY stated, “Lee Bo Young is positively reviewing the offer to star in the new drama ‘Divorce Investigator Hong Mal Geum.’”

“Divorce Investigator Hong Mal Geum” is a comedy courtroom family drama about a mother of three who, after being blindsided by her husband’s affair and subsequent divorce, becomes a family court investigator. As she takes on a variety of complex domestic disputes, she uncovers the truth behind each case while helping families find resolution and reconciliation.

A family court investigator is responsible for conducting fact-finding investigations at the request of a judge or mediator. They examine cases involving divorce, adoption, guardianship, child abuse, juvenile crime, and other family-related disputes, with their reports often playing a key role in the court’s final ruling.

Inspired by real cases handled by family court investigators, the drama follows the journey of a fearless divorcée who takes on the job to protect her children and grows stronger along the way.

Lee Bo Young has been offered the role of Hong Mal Geum, a family court investigator with razor-sharp instincts and keen intuition that kick in even under the most extreme circumstances. After divorcing the husband she “wanted to kill,” she raises her three children alone, fearlessly charging forward despite the hardships she faces.

If Lee Bo Young accepts the role, this will mark her first drama since last year’s “Mary Kills People.”

Watch Lee Bo Young in her drama “Hide” with subtitles on Viki below:

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