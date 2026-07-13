Park Eun Bin In Talks For A New Film

Park Eun Bin may be starring in a new film!

On July 13, Max Movie reported that Park Eun Bin recently received the script for the upcoming film “Nam Eun Jung” (literal title) and is currently in talks to appear in the film.

In response to the report, her agency Namoo Actors stated, “‘Nam Eun Jung’ is one of the projects that Park Eun Bin has been offered. Nothing has been decided yet.”

“Nam Eun Jung” will mark the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Kim Dong Hoon. The film is scheduled to begin filming next month in August.

Meanwhile, Park Eun Bin is gearing up for the premiere of her new tvN weekend drama “Spooky in Love.”

Watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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