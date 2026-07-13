Park You Na And Bae Jung Nam Dish On “Love On The Menu,” Working With Hani, And More

Park You Na and Bae Jung Nam have shared more insights into their upcoming drama “Love on the Menu.”

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Park You Na plays Han Gyu Young, an elite doctor who has worked hard to carve out her own success. With her lovable charm, she is expected to win over viewers despite her flaws. Bae Jung Nam takes on the role of Jo Heung Sik, a tall, charismatic man with a warm-hearted personality and a friendly regional dialect. Ahead of the drama’s premiere, Park You Na and Bae Jung Nam shared their thoughts on joining the series.

Speaking about “Love on the Menu,” Park You Na said, “The moments when family members come to understand each other through life’s struggles and conflicts feel very true to real life. It’s a drama that will make you laugh and move you at the same time.”

Bae Jung Nam added, “It’s a story about the kind of family that sometimes makes you want to walk away, but in the end, you still want to protect. It asks the universal question, ‘What is family?’ and that’s what really resonated with me.”

Park You Na’s character Han Gyu Young may come across as prickly and immature on the outside, but deep down she carries a strong sense of responsibility, believing that she must succeed in order to support her family. Park You Na shared, “It wasn’t easy to fully understand Gyu Young, who carries so much emotional pain. But as I read the script over and over, I gradually came to understand her, and before I knew it, I found myself feeling sorry for her.”

Meanwhile, Bae Jung Nam’s Jo Heung Sik may seem rough and blunt at first glance, but he is fiercely loyal and always takes care of the people he considers his own. Comparing himself to the character, Bae Jung Nam said, “His loyalty and the warmth hidden beneath his tough exterior are actually quite similar to me.” He added, “Rather than dramatic incidents, it’s through everyday moments—sharing meals and bickering—that you really see who Heung Sik is.”

Park You Na also teased her on-screen chemistry with Hani, who plays her older sister Han Gyu Rim. She said, “Hani approached me first and told me to speak comfortably, so we became close very quickly. Off camera, we joke around a lot, but once filming starts, she becomes incredibly focused, which naturally helps me immerse myself in the scene as well.”

Bae Jung Nam also spoke about working with Kang Ae Shim, who plays his mother Park Soo Nam. He shared, “Reacting to her ad-libs naturally gave me new ideas, so we had a lot of fun bouncing off each other on set.”

Finally, Park You Na said, “Playing the charming Han Gyu Young has taught me so much as an actress. I hope viewers will show her lots of love.”

Bae Jung Nam added, “This is a story about family that everyone can relate to. I hope viewers will enjoy watching it comfortably every weekend.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park You Na in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

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And Bae Jung Nam in “Okay Madam”:

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