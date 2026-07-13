Watch: Nam Joo Hyuk Must Hunt A Cursed Spirit Or Lose His Life In “The East Palace”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “The East Palace” has unveiled a preview of its first episode!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The newly released teaser opens with Gu Cheon blindfolded, his hands bound behind his back as he is forced to kneel before a large pond. When the blindfold is removed, he realizes he is inside the palace just as the King approaches and stops in front of him.

The King explains, “At this pond, the Crown Prince was bewitched by a spirit and died. The spirit told me, ‘I will wipe out every last seed of the East Palace.’ Now, even my only remaining young son is on the brink of death,” before saying, “I need you to ward off that spirit.”

Gu Cheon then remarks that he first needs to inspect the palace because “the spirit is no longer at the pond.” However, after being released, he quickly makes a futile attempt to escape, only to be caught almost immediately and dragged back before the King.

The King then draws his sword and presses it against Gu Cheon’s neck, delivering a chilling ultimatum: “Mark my words. If you attempt to flee again, I will sever both of your feet. If you tell others that you hunt spirits here, I will sever your jaw. If you fail to capture the spirit and my son is harmed, I will sever your head.”

With Gu Cheon left with no room to refuse, the King warns, “If you wish to leave the palace alive, then capture the spirit at once and get rid of it. If you do so, I will grant you whatever you wish.”

The teaser ends with the King declaring, “From this moment on, by royal command, you are a feng shui master of the palace. I will assign you someone who may be of use.”

“The East Palace” is set to premiere on July 17. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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Or watch Cho Seung Woo in “Stranger”:

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