Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Create Harmony In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Poster

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new poster ahead of the drama’s premiere!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released duo poster captures Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang) and Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young) at a dark concert venue, sitting side by side in front of one piano. With eyes closed, their four hands complete one song. As they focus only on their own teamwork, the two geniuses create a deep connection no one can interrupt.

Furthermore, the black and white styling in the poster also captivates. Kang Bi Oh and Choi Jung Yo’s contrasting attires highlight their different individualities and emotions. The copy, “One piano, two geniuses,” further previews their special connection, raising anticipation for their relationship as perfect partners and competing rivals aiming for the top together.

The poster captures the story of how the two will play the piano together as rivals, conveying a story of friendship and growth and raising anticipation for the two who shined brighter together.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in his on-air drama “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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