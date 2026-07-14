Lee Sang Yi Shares Insights Into His “A Bona Fide Killer” Character

Lee Sang Yi has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer”!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Lee Sang Yi plays Lieutenant Lee Dong Jin of Nambu Police Station’s Violent Crimes Unit 2. As an ace detective who consistently ranks among the top in crime clearance rates and a devoted Kingfisher tracker, he leads investigations with the belief in delivering rightful legal judgment. He has the relentless determination of a detective who moves forward without hesitation to achieve his goals.

Explaining why he chose the project, Lee Sang Yi said, “Since the original webtoon exists, I started the project already knowing who the culprit was, but I still found the project’s gripping suspense to be enjoyable.”

He also shared the aspects he focused on to portray the character, saying, “I’m usually someone who jokes around a lot, but Dong Jin is a serious and composed character, so I always tried to keep that in mind. Since he is someone who has wanted to catch Kingfisher for a long time, I wanted to create the feeling that even in his everyday life, his mind is filled with thoughts of Kingfisher.”

Lee Sang Yi selected “black wolf,” “mole,” and “tenacity” as keywords that best represent the character of Lee Dong Jin, explaining, “Dong Jin often wears black clothes, and I think he resembles a wolf in the way he prepares himself and charges forward to catch Kingfisher. Also, the way he constantly digs into cases reminds me of a mole, and tenacity is another element that cannot be left out when describing Dong Jin.”

Lee Sang Yi also spoke about his similarities with the character, saying, “Just as Dong Jin sets the goal of ‘catching Kingfisher with my own hands’ and constantly strives toward it, I think we are alike in our determination to pursue a single goal and see it through to the end.”

Lastly, Lee Sang Yi introduced the drama as a series that incorporates action, pursuit, family, and romance genres. He continued, “I think it is a very fun and fresh project. Many people have prepared for it with joy and given their best during filming, so please show it lots of support. Please watch to see whether I can catch Kingfisher.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sang Yi in “The Village Barber”:

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