Ahn Bo Hyun, Kang Sang Jun, And Kim Shin Bi Embrace Luxury During A Mission In New Drama “Flex X Cop 2”

SBS has released new stills of Ahn Bo Hyun and his teammates for Season 2 of “Flex x Cop”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Jung Eun Chae will join the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The newly released stills feature a unique field operation involving Jin Yi Soo and the Violent Crimes Unit 1 team of Gangha Police Station. In the previous season, Jin Yi Soo developed strong teamwork with principled officer Park Joon Young (Kang Sang Jun), who initially kept his distance from Jin Yi Soo after viewing him as a “nepotism hire,” as well as rookie Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi), who proudly called himself Jin Yi Soo’s biggest fan. In Season 2, the trio will showcase their upgraded chemistry as they reunite once again.

In the stills, Jin Yi Soo exudes luxurious vibes inside a private jet. His perfectly styled hair and tailored suit draw attention as he leans back in a recliner chair while holding a crystal whiskey glass and gazing out the window, showing his signature relaxed demeanor.

The changes in Park Joon Young and Choi Kyung Jin also draw attention. Instead of their usual rough-and-tough detective looks at crime scenes, the two appear in sharp suits, creating relaxed vibes comparable to Jin Yi Soo’s as they hold whiskey glasses in their hands. It remains to be seen what kind of performance the Violent Crimes Unit 1 team, united around Jin Yi Soo, will deliver.

“Flex x Cop 2” will premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Also check out Kang Sang Jun in “Dear Hyeri” below:

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