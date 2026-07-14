Tzuyu Reported To Part Ways With JYP + JYP Briefly Comments On TWICE's Contract Renewals

TWICE’s Tzuyu is currently contemplating her contract renewal with JYP Entertainment.

On July 14, a media outlet reported that TWICE’s Tzuyu is leaving JYP Entertainment, which she has been with for 11 years. The report also mentioned that she would continue to participate in group activities.

In response to the report, a representative from JYP Entertainment briefly commented, “TWICE is currently in the period of discussing contract renewals, and we will inform you as soon as matters are finalized.”

TWICE recently successfully concluded their sixth world tour “THIS IS FOR.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

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