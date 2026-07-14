Lee Jin Hyuk, THE BOYZ’s Q, Hwang Ji Ah, And More Face Different Emotions On The Road To Debut In New Drama “My Idol, My Debut”

MBC Plus’s upcoming drama “My Idol, My Debut” has unveiled new stills!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. In an effort to change fate, she winds up becoming an idol trainee.

The newly released stills capture key moments from the “monthly evaluation” and the “final debut lineup evaluation” that will determine the fates of idol groups IRION and BOY TO THE MOON while highlighting the starkly contrasting emotions of the members as they face these pivotal stages.

During the intense monthly evaluation, trainee Aji (WOOAH’s Nana) is standing with her hands politely clasped and a stiff expression as she awaits her evaluation. Meanwhile, Karin (tripleS’s Kaede) is sitting curled up on the practice room floor with her knees pulled to her chest and lost in deep thought.

The stills also offer a glimpse of the trainees’ relentless efforts during choreography practice, with the members drenched in sweat as they strive to match every movement with precision. Adding to the tension, Choi Annie (Hwang Ji Ah) appears to be in a state of mental breakdown in front of her monthly evaluation report, while AISA wears a complicated expression.

In contrast, BOY TO THE MOON, whose final debut lineup has been confirmed, is filled with excitement and celebration. Ethan (Lee Jin Hyuk) shares an enthusiastic shoulder embrace with Han Jae Ha (THE BOYZ’s Q) and expresses his joy over being selected for the debut lineup with a bright smile and unrestrained happiness.

The group’s chemistry is further highlighted as the BOY TO THE MOON members stand side by side and strike a thumbs-up pose.

The production team said, “These stills vividly showcase the unique world-building that the drama ‘My Idol, My Debut’ has carefully developed since the planning stage. By vividly capturing the dreams and growth process of K-pop trainees, the subtle atmosphere of the practice room and the members’ contrasting expressions of joy and disappointment raise curiosity about the intense stories of youth that will soon be unveiled.”

“My Idol, My Debut” will premiere on July 16 at 11:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Hyuk in “Spirit Fingers” on Viki below:

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And check out Nana’s drama “Mimicus” below!

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