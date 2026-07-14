Watch: Kim Hye Soo Suspects Her Husband Kim Ji Hun Of An Affair In “The Affair Was Just The Beginning” Teaser

Upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has shared a new teaser!

Starring Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, and Kim Jae Chul, “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy that unfolds as spiraling chain reactions take place when a popular influencer couple, who has sold the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the story of two families caught up in an uncontrollable chain of events. It opens with self-made influencer Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo), her husband Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun), and their daughter Ye Ji finally moving into the upscale neighborhood they had always dreamed of. Kyung Hee’s words, “I think I’ve really achieved almost everything,” along with scenes of the family’s happy moments, paint a picture of a peaceful, idyllic life.

However, the atmosphere changes after Kyung Hee meets her next-door neighbor Su Jeong (Cho Yeo Jeong), the director of a dermatology clinic. In one scene, Su Jeong , who is locked in a bitter divorce lawsuit with her ex-husband Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul), pressures Kyung Hee while hiding a sharp, calculating edge behind her friendly smile, creating a strange tension between the two families.

The first major crack appears when rumors spread that Jae Hong is having an affair. While following her husband, Kyung Hee witnesses an unexpected scene inside an abandoned house in a neighborhood slated for demolition. In one scene, she says, “From that day on, my life became completely twisted.” The teaser also shows Su Jeong secretly eavesdropping on something, and her cryptic remark, “Neighbors should help each other, shouldn’t they?” hints at an unpredictable chain of events.

The teaser ends with Kyung Hee saying, “I almost wish it had just been an affair,” heightening curiosity about the incident that is far more devastating than an affair.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is set to premiere on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Soo in “Default” on Viki below:

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And Kim Ji Hun in “Flower of Evil”:

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