Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, And Choi Kyung Hoon Have A Tense Encounter In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a new romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Cha Ji Yoon and Kang Si Woo kept their relationship a secret at work while enjoying sweet moments together as a couple after hours, adding to viewers’ excitement. However, Ji Yoon found herself struggling after an unexpected reunion with Cho Ga Eul (Choi Kyung Hoon).

The newly released stills capture Cha Ji Yoon and Cho Ga Eul after the wedding of their friend Lee Hye Ji (Ahn So Yo).

As the two share an awkward reunion following their wedding song rehearsal, Kang Si Woo suddenly appears before them, raising anticipation for the tense encounter among the three.

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” will air on July 14 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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