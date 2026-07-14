Hwang In Youp Locks Eyes With Hyeri At Close Distance In 'Dream To You'

ENA’s “Dream to You” has unveiled new stills ahead of its broadcast!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

In the first episode, Woo Soo Bin, who returned to Korea to keep the promise he made to Ju Yi Jae to make a movie together, continued to charge forward despite her cold reaction. The story of Woo Soo Bin handing over the unfinished script for the film “Gyeongseong Love Song” with the words, “Do it with me,” and Ju Yi Jae angrily rejecting him by saying, “You are my regret,” has piqued curiosity.

Amid this situation, the newly released stills show Woo Soo Bin looking at Ju Yi Jae with a much deeper gaze, a departure from the playful flirting he displayed previously.

The intense eye contact between Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae, along with the incredibly close distance and the subtle, lingering atmosphere, send the excitement levels soaring.

The production team remarked, “The reason why Ju Yi Jae called Woo Soo Bin ‘my regret’ and the heartbreaking truth behind why they were forced to part ways 15 years ago will be revealed in the second episode. Please look forward to the story as Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae begin to write their dreams and love together.”

The second episode of “Dream to You” airs on July 14 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch the first episode on Viki with subtitles below:

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