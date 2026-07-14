ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin Returns As “Street World Fighter: Directors' War” MC + Shares How He Prepared

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin will return as the host of “Street World Fighter: Directors’ War”!

On July 14, Mnet announced that Sung Han Bin will return as the MC of “Street World Fighter: Directors’ War,” after successfully hosting last year’s “World of Street Woman Fighter.”

“Street World Fighter: Directors’ War” is the latest expansion of Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter” franchise that puts performance directors—the creative minds behind planning and producing stages—at center stage.

Ahead of the premiere, Sung Han Bin shared, “As someone who loves dance, it’s such an honor to return as an MC once again. I’ll do my very best to bring the excitement and intensity of the competition on set to viewers.”

He continued, “I carefully rewatched ‘World of Street Woman Fighter’ and spent a lot of time studying the tone and pacing of my hosting. I prepared extensively so I could deliver the show’s energy and the atmosphere on set even more vividly.”

According to the production team, he even remarked during filming that “my job satisfaction is at an all-time high,” reflecting his genuine affection for the program.

Sung Han Bin also highlighted what sets this season apart. He shared, “In previous seasons, the biggest source of excitement came from the dancers’ performances and battles. This time, the performance directors’ brilliant ideas and the way they construct each stage will be the biggest highlights. There are so many truly incredible pieces that viewers can look forward to.”

Having worked closely with performance directors throughout his own career, the show holds special significance for him as well. He explained, “From a performer’s perspective, having a director who brings a professional eye is both reassuring and inspiring. I think the process of creating the best possible stage together is what matters most.”

The filming process also inspired him creatively. He shared, “Watching the mission where the directors reinterpreted one another’s signature choreography gave me a lot of inspiration. I also gained a new appreciation for contemporary dance, and I was so impressed that I even looked up videos of the contestants’ past competition performances.”

Wrapping up, Sung Han Bin said, “I’m grateful to be greeting viewers again as an MC this year. I worked hard to bring the energy of the set straight to your screens, so I hope you’ll show lots of love and support for both ‘Street World Fighter: Directors’ War’ and me.”

“Street World Fighter: Directors’ War” will premiere simultaneously on Mnet and tvN on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Sung Han Bin and ZEROBASEONE on “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki:

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