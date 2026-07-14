“Fresh Off The Sea 3” Teases New Cast Chemistry, Bigger Missions, And Star Guests

“Fresh off the Sea 3” has unveiled several key points to look forward to ahead of its premiere!

“Fresh off the Sea” is a reality program that follows its cast as they travel across South Korea’s coastal regions for three days and two nights, showcasing scenic landscapes and local delicacies unique to each area.

Yum Jung Ah returned for the new Season 3, joined by new cast members Kim Sun Young, Kang You Seok, and Roh Yoon Seo.

1. The New Four-Sibling Cast’s Chemistry

The biggest change this season is the introduction of the show’s new “family” of four siblings. Yum Jung Ah once again takes on the role of the dependable eldest sibling, while longtime fan of the show Kim Sun Young joins as the second sibling. Kang You Seok, who is currently filming a project with Yum Jung Ah, and Roh Yoon Seo, who has previously worked with each of the other cast members, round out the new family. According to the production team, the four displayed effortless chemistry from their very first meeting, quickly forming a strong bond.

The staff also shared that laughter filled the set—not only while the cast tackled physically demanding work and prepared meals, but even during their breaks. With the motto, “Anything for our viewers!” the cast’s nonstop banter and unexpected mishaps promise a fresh kind of fun unique to Season 3.

Newly released character posters further highlight each cast member’s distinct charm, introducing Yum Jung Ah as the “generous captain,” Kim Sun Young as the “easygoing and quirky second sibling,” Kang You Seok as the “playful and cute third sibling,” and Roh Yoon Seo as the “optimistic youngest sibling.”

2. Larger-Scale Missions And Bigger Harvests

While the show’s signature concept of harvesting seasonal ingredients and cooking in the midst of beautiful natural landscapes remains unchanged, Season 3 promises an even more unpredictable journey. From the very beginning, the cast will face surprising fishing expeditions that leave them completely caught off guard.

With unexpected twists around every corner, the cast reportedly kept their bags packed at all times, ready to move whenever necessary. The production team teased that this season will unfold in ways unlike previous installments, saying viewers may even find themselves thinking, “This isn’t the ‘Fresh off the Sea’ I remember!”

The scale of the labor has also been taken up a notch. This season features everything from harvesting large quantities of sea squirts to collecting Gyeonnaeryang stone seaweed, a rare variety that can only be harvested for about 15 days each year. The cast will venture across mountains, fields, tidal flats, the ocean, and even rivers in search of seasonal ingredients, capturing the demanding process in vivid detail. Another highlight will be Yum Jung Ah’s signature home-cooked meals, prepared after each day’s hard work.

3. An Exciting Lineup of Special Guests

Special guests will also make the season even more exciting. This season, Cho Jung Seok and Park Hae Joon will appear as guests. Cho Jung Seok previously worked with Yum Jung Ah in the film “Hit-and-Run Squad,” while Park Hae Joon recently starred alongside Yum Jung Ah and Kim Sun Young in the drama “Love, Take Two.” Park Hae Joon also shared the screen with Kang You Seok as father and son in “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” making viewers even more curious to see the chemistry they’ll showcase in a variety show setting.

“Fresh off the Sea 3” will premiere on July 30 at 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN.

While waiting, watch Yum Jung Ah and Kim Sun Young in “Love, Take Two”:

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