TXT's 'Deja Vu' Becomes Their 10th MV To Surpass 100 Million Views

TXT has reached a new YouTube milestone!

On July 14 at approximately 4:30 p.m. KST, the boy group’s music video for “Deja Vu” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, meaning that it took around two years, three months, and 13 days to achieve the feat.

“Deja Vu” is their 10th music video to reach this milestone after “CROWN,” “Blue Hour,” “Run Away,” “Cat & Dog,” “Sugar Rush Ride,” “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You),” “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” “Back for More,” and “Chasing That Feeling.”

Congratulations to TXT!

Celebrate by watching the music video again below!

Watch TXT on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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