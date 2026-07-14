BLACKPINK's Jennie Becomes 2nd Female K-Pop Artist To Enter Top 5 Of Billboard Hot 100

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has just hit an exciting new career high on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On July 13 local time, Billboard announced that Jennie and Tame Impala’s remix of “Dracula” had risen to a new peak of No. 5 on its Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

Jennie has now become only the second female K-pop artist ever to enter the top five of the Hot 100, joining her bandmate Rosé, who reached No. 3 on the chart last year with her Bruno Mars collab “APT.”

Outside of the Hot 100, “Dracula” spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. The song also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and Dance Streaming Songs chart this week.

“Dracula” maintained its peak of No. 3 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres, in addition to holding steady at No. 6 on both the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The single also climbed to a new peak of No. 11 in in its seventh week on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart.

Meanwhile, Jennie made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 82 this week, marking her 18th overall week on the chart as a solo artist.

Congratulations to Jennie!