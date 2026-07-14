'Dream To You' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode

ENA’s “Dream to You” is on the rise!

On July 14, the new romantic comedy starring Hwang In Youp and Girl’s Day’s Hyeri enjoyed a slight increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Dream to You” rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent for its latest episode.

Check out the first two episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki below!

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