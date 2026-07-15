Watch: Yang Se Jong Enters Park Eun Bin's Home Turf In 'Spooky In Love' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has shared a sneak peek from its upcoming premiere!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The newly released preview from the drama’s first two episodes begins with Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) arriving at Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin)’s hotel. After stepping out of the car, the prosecutor marvels at the grand exterior of the luxury hotel.

The clip then flashes back in time to show why Ma Gang Wook wound up at Cheon Yeo Ri’s door. During an investigation, someone informs him that of the three people who bought a specific pair of sneakers that Ma Gang Wook was tracking, “One left for the United States last month, one has been in prison for the last six months for fraud, and the last one is a bit…”

As he trails off, his colleague chimes in, “I don’t think there’s even any need for you to go there [to meet them].” Ma Gang Wook then learns that the person in question is Cheon Yeo Ri, a chaebol heiress and the CEO of the country’s top luxury hotel. Because Cheon Yeo Ri detests meeting people, she lives outside of the public eye, and even at her hotel, only the highest-ranking employees know what she looks like. “So if you go without a warrant,” he is told, “you’ll probably be turned away at the door without even getting to meet her.”

Check out the full preview below!

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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