Lee Jung Eun And Kong Hyo Jin’s Upcoming Film 'The Journey To Gyeongju' Confirms Premiere Date With Intriguing Posters

Upcoming film “The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled its first posters!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

The poster features what appears to be an ordinary family while conveying an unsettling atmosphere. It showcases the four family members inside a yellow van, each displaying a distinct personality. The mother, Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun), clasps a rosary while praying. The eldest daughter, Jang Joo (Kong Hyo Jin), grips the steering wheel while cautiously surveying her surroundings. The second daughter, Young Ju (Park So Dam), tests a disposable camera intended to serve as part of their alibi. Meanwhile, the third daughter, Dong Ju (Lee Yeon), sleeps peacefully, seemingly unconcerned.

At first glance, the poster resembles an ordinary family road trip. However, a red human-shaped silhouette placed among the family members along with the provocative tagline, “We kidnapped the murderer,” hints at the unpredictable story ahead.

The second poster captures the four women smiling brightly as they pose for a commemorative photo against the backdrop of Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, one of Gyeongju’s most iconic historic sites. Dressed in matching “FAMILY” t-shirts and striking affectionate poses, they appear to be a harmonious family. Beneath the surface, however, lies a meticulously planned revenge scheme eight years in the making.

Adding to the intrigue is the tagline, “The trip is the alibi. The mission is revenge. We kidnapped the murderer,” accompanied by bloodstains that tease the truth behind the family’s trip.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has drawn international attention with invitations to major film festivals including the Hawaii International Film Festival and the Florence Korea Film Fest. The film also won the Audience Award at the 24th Florence Korea Film Fest after receiving strong reviews.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)