Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Join Hands To Eradicate Crime In New Drama 'Flex X Cop 2' Poster

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Flex x Cop 2” has revealed new posters!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The newly released posters stylishly capture the extraordinary presence of Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra against the backdrop of a deep blue pre-dusk sky. The two characters look in different directions, highlighting their distinct individual personalities while exuding charisma and fresh chemistry within a single frame.

Jin Yi Soo’s relaxed posture, perfectly pulling off a luxurious gray suit, immediately draws attention. Leaning casually against a luxury supercar, he exudes the confident swagger of a “superstar of the police world.” Expectations are high for his upgraded performance, as he returns with even greater wealth than last season and sharpened investigative instincts honed through police academy training.

Countering him, new team leader Joo Hye Ra is armed with overwhelming charisma. Her all-black tactical gear and unwavering gaze instantly prove her presence as a flawless veteran detective. In particular, a key element of this season’s fun will be seeing how Joo Hye Ra—who once reigned as the “devil team leader” and had no trouble keeping trainee Jin Yi Soo in line during their time at the police academy—now works as his equal partner.

The production team remarked, “In this season, Ahn Bo Hyun’s unstoppable, wealth-based investigations are joined by Jung Eun Chae’s charisma, making the chemistry, scale, and sense of speed all the more powerful. Please look forward to seeing how the two become a single team under the shared goal of eradicating crime and what kind of powerful synergy they will create.”

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

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