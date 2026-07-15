ENHYPEN's Sunoo To Sit Out Of Mexico Concert Due To Health

ENHYPEN’s Sunoo will be unable to participate in their upcoming concert in Mexico.

On July 15, ENHYPEN’s agency BELIFT LAB released the following statement:

Hello,

This is BELIFT LAB. We would like to provide an update regarding ENHYPEN member Sunoo’s schedule. Due to a sudden decline in his condition, Sunoo will unfortunately be unable to participate in today’s ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR “BLOOD SAGA” IN MEXICO CITY concert. We kindly ask for your understanding. We will do our utmost to support Sunoo’s treatment and recovery so that he can return to his fans in good health as soon as possible. Thank you.

Currently, ENHYPEN is partaking in their new world tour “BLOOD SAGA.” The group is set to perform in Mexico City on July 11.

Wishing Sunoo a speedy and full recovery!

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