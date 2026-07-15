41st Golden Disc Awards Unveils Location And Details

Golden Disc Awards is gearing up for its annual ceremony!

On July 15, HLL, the host and organizer of the Golden Disc Awards, announced, “The 41st Golden Disc Awards will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam in January 2027.”

The upcoming ceremony will mark the first time the awards will be held in Vietnam and the eighth overseas edition of the event.

The Golden Disc Awards is an event that selects and celebrates Korean popular music that received widespread love from music fans throughout the year. Each year, it draws attention through its star-studded lineup, exclusive Golden Disc Awards performances, and the unveiling of award winners at the ceremony.

As anticipation builds, specific details, including the ceremony date, venue, and lineup, will be revealed sequentially.

Stay tuned for further updates on the ceremony!

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