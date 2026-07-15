Watch: TVXQ's Changmin, TXT's Beomgyu, And More Join 'Murder Club' In New AI-Based Deduction Game Show Teasers

Disney+’s upcoming variety program “Murder Club” has unveiled its participants and broadcast details with new teasers!

“Murder Club” is an AI mystery deduction game show where Korea’s top celebrities visit a mysterious club that transforms anyone into a suspect in an epic murder case. Each episode features a new setting and era, and every participant acts as both a unique player and a suspect, engaging in a fierce psychological battle that blends lying, cover-ups, acting, and deduction to identify the single culprit.

Notably, “AI” is the show’s primary weapon. The AI-generated murder case episodes provide a realistic level of immersion as if the actual cast members are reenacting the crime, promising a different kind of fun compared to existing mystery variety shows.

Furthermore, a variety of guests add to the spectacle. The participant lineup includes travel YouTuber Pani Bottle, pro gamer Faker; comedians Choi Yang Rak and Uhm Ji Yoon, actor Shin Sung Rok, former civil servant Kim Seon Tae, TVXQ’s Changmin, baseball player Kim Hyun Soo, TXT’s Beomgyu, and Chef Park Joo Sung from “Culinary Class Wars.” Using their individual strengths—such as cool-headed judgment, sharp deduction, and exceptional wit—they will engage in unpredictable psychological warfare.

Check out a teaser for the show below:

“Murder Club” is set to premiere on July 29. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Changmin in “The Scholar Who Walks the Night”:

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Or check out Shin Sung Rok in “The Last Empress”:

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