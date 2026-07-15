Jung Jun Won And Lee Sang Yi Unknowingly Chase After Kong Hyo Jin In New Drama “A Bona Fide Killer” Posters

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled new character posters!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. In what marks her first MBC drama in 15 years, Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

The posters capture the conflicting relationships among Yu Bo Na, Kwon Tae Seong (Jung Jun Won), and Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi), who each live by different beliefs. The tense pursuit between the three characters—Yu Bo Na, a killer who personally punishes criminals; Kwon Tae Seong, a social affairs reporter who digs into the truth behind cases; and Lee Dong Jin, a detective destined to apprehend criminals—is expected to become a key point of interest in the series as they each seek to achieve justice in their own way.

In the poster, Yu Bo Na stares coldly straight ahead while holding a sniper rifle. True to her reputation as a sniper who takes down vicious criminals with a single shot, she announces her spectacular return to the field, using a rooftop with a wide-open view as her stage. Her flawless all-black outfit reveals the instincts of a killer who does not tolerate even the slightest margin of error. The phrase, “OK, shall we go?” that she says ahead of a client meeting also adds to the intrigue. She is fierce yet spirited as she picks up a gun to protect someone precious to her.

Kwon Tae Seong displays a gaze that blends persistence and emptiness. The employee badge hanging around his neck reflects his sense of duty as a passionate reporter pursuing the truth, but his eyes also reveal the confusion he feels upon encountering signs of Kingfisher’s return. His question, “Are you sure it’s Kingfisher?” brings his past back to the surface, recalling his days as the reporter who once exclusively covered Kingfisher before he abandoned reporting after a certain incident.

Lee Dong Jin reveals his strong determination to apprehend criminals as he points a handgun with a flawless stance. Having chosen the path of a detective rather than pursuing personal revenge despite experiencing a tragedy during his school days, the police identification card attached to his clothing symbolizes his destiny to uphold the law and justice. The phrase, “Nice to see you, Kingfisher!” encapsulates his relentless pursuit instinct built over a long period of time.

The production team said, “Through these character posters, we wanted to show the contrast between the three characters with different beliefs within a single space, the rooftop. Please look forward to the individual stories of killer Yu Bo Na, reporter Kwon Tae Seong, and detective Lee Dong Jin, that will each be portrayed in a balanced way, creating an unpredictable development.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” will premiere on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

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