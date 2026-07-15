Watch: Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, And More Bring Warmth And Laughter To The Set Of “The Apartment Job”

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” has unveiled a new making-of video!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

The newly released making-of video highlights the friendly and supportive atmosphere among the cast as they work together between takes.

In one scene, Ji Sung is seen offering thoughtful advice to a co-star, carefully explaining how to make the performance feel more realistic. His dedication to helping his fellow actors showcases the collaborative spirit on set.

In another moment, Ji Sung watches his co-stars’ wedding congratulatory performance with a smile, praising their efforts and enjoying their heartfelt preparation.

The warm camaraderie continues as Ji Sung and Park Byung Eun compliment their co-star’s portrayal of an irritating villain, expressing their admiration for his impressive ad-libs. Ji Sung and Ha Yun Kyung also share their appreciation for the young actor after filming their scene together.

Watch the full making-of video below!

“The Apartment Job” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And check out Ha Yun Kyung’s film “Go Back” below:

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