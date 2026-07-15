Lee Jin Uk Joins Lim Yoona In Talks For Korean Remake Of Japanese Series “Unnatural”

Lee Jin Uk may star in the upcoming drama “Unnatural” (literal title) alongside Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona!

Previously on May 9, Lim Yoona was reported to star in the Korean remake of the Japanese series “Unnatural.” Her agency, SM Entertainment, responded to the report on the same day, stating, “Lim Yoona received an offer to appear in ‘Unnatural’ and is positively reviewing it.”

On July 15, a media outlet reported that Lee Jin Uk is also in positive discussions regarding his appearance in the drama “Unnatural.” His agency BH Entertainment responded to the report, stating, “Lee Jin Uk is positively reviewing his appearance in ‘Unnatural.’”

“Unnatural” is a mystery medical drama about forensic pathologists who uncover the truth behind cases hidden within unnatural deaths. Originally a Japanese series, it swept Japanese drama awards and was recognized for its commercial success and quality. The Korean remake will be directed by Park Yoo Young, who helmed “The Kidnapping Day” and “Ms. Incognito.”

In the drama, Lim Yoona is in talks to play UDI forensic doctor Im Do Eun. She has sharp eyes, a bright smile, and a gentle yet resilient personality. As a forensic doctor who emerged as a sensation in the field, she is known for her remarkable appetite, quick temper, and unwavering persistence. Thanks to her naturally cheerful and upright personality, she maintains good relationships with many people.

Meanwhile, Lee Jin Uk is in talks to play Im Do Eun’s fellow forensic doctor, Koo Seung Hyuk. Koo Seung Hyuk, who has a tragic backstory, is known as a forensic doctor who sets emotions aside and focuses solely on evidence.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

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Also check out Lim Yoona in her new film “Pretty Crazy” below:

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