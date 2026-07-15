3 Points To Look Forward To In “A Shop For Killers 2”

With its premiere just around the corner, the upcoming drama “A Shop for Killers 2” has shared three key points to look forward to!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

Ahead of its premiere, here are three key points to keep an eye on:

The whereabouts of Jeong Jin Man

The first major point is the whereabouts of Jeong Jin Man, who faked his death. After it was revealed at the end of Season 1 that he had survived, Jin Man embarks on a dangerous mission to steal Babylon’s confidential information in order to protect his niece, Jeong Ji An.

Season 2 will finally reveal what Jin Man has been doing behind the scenes as well as his plan to strike at the heart of the enemy. He is also set to reunite with Bale (Jo Han Sun), a longtime rival from his days as a mercenary, raising anticipation for the outcome of their confrontation.

Jeong Ji An’s choice to leave the world of killers

The second point to watch is Jeong Ji An’s decision to leave the world of killers behind. After risking her life to protect MurtheHelp in Season 1, Ji An resolves to leave everything behind and return to an ordinary life.

However, when Babylon resumes its pursuit, Ji An once again finds herself fighting for survival. Viewers are eager to see what choice she will make when faced with the destiny she desperately wanted to escape and whether she will show just how much she has grown in the face of another life-threatening crisis.

The all-out war between MurtheHelp and Babylon

The final point to watch is the all-out war between MurtheHelp and Babylon. As Jeong Jin Man and Jeong Ji An launch a full-scale counterattack against Babylon, which has expanded its global influence, an even fiercer clash unfolds.

New Babylon members—including Kusanagi (Jung Yun Ha), Q (Hyunri), and J (Masaki Okada)—will add to the tension with their unique personalities and commanding presence. From close-quarters combat and gunfights to thrilling chase scenes, the series will also feature a wider variety of action sequences, highlighting each character’s unique strengths and fighting style.

Anticipation is high for how Jeong Jin Man, who has returned from the dead, and Jeong Ji An, now the new head of the shopping mall, will carry out their counterattack against the powerful Babylon organization.

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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Also check out Jung Yun Ha in “Exhuma”:

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