Ha Seok Jin, Jin Kyung, And Mi Ram Are A Fractured Family Hoping To Heal Old Wounds In “Love On The Menu”

“Love on the Menu” has unveiled new stills of Ha Seok Jin’s character’s family!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Ha Seok Jin stars as Kim Moo Jin, the only son of a wealthy family. When he was younger, he gave up his dream of becoming a chef due to his mother’s opposition and instead followed the path laid out by the family business. However, after falling in love with Han Gyu Rim, he chose love over his family and left home. Now, after enduring the pain of heartbreak and spending eight years in Italy becoming a chef, he returns home. A key point to watch will be his journey as he works to unravel years of misunderstandings with his mother Hong Ok Sun, and gradually break down the emotional walls between them.

Jin Kyung plays Hong Ok Sun, the owner of Dong Yoon Group and Kim Moo Jin’s mother. Widowed, she devoted herself to building the company. Although she recognized that her daughter Kim Yoon Jin was exceptionally capable, she insisted on naming her son as her successor, determined to spare her daughter from the discrimination and hardships she herself faced as a woman. A mother who chose strictness in the name of protecting her children, she made the cold-hearted decision to cut ties with her son when he chose love over the family and left home.

Mi Ram takes on the role of Kim Yoon Jin, Hong Ok Sun’s eldest daughter and Kim Moo Jin’s older sister. Despite inheriting her mother’s striking looks and exceptional business acumen, she was repeatedly overlooked as the family’s successor in favor of her younger brother, forcing her to constantly prove her worth. Although she has long viewed Moo Jin as a rival, she also cares deeply for him. After his return eight years later, Yoon Jin is expected to serve as a mediator between her estranged younger brother and their emotionally distant mother.

The production team commented, “One of the biggest points to look forward to will be watching a family that has long relied on cold logic and reason gradually change as they rediscover each other’s warmth. Through the powerful emotional performances of Ha Seok Jin, Jin Kyung, and Mi Ram, as well as the family’s journey toward opening their hearts to one another, we hope to deliver a story that is both heartbreaking and heartwarming.”

“Love on the Menu” premieres on July 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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And watch Mi Ram in “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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