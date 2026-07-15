Kim Bo Ra To Star In New Romance Short-Form Drama

Kim Bo Ra will star in an upcoming short-form drama!

On July 15, it was officially announced that Kim Bo Ra will star in the new short-form drama “I’m the Real Third-Generation Chaebol Heir!” (literal title).

“I’m the Real Third-Generation Chaebol Heir!” is a high-teen romance about Hae In (Kim Bo Ra), the true heiress who hides her identity, and Si Eun (Ahn Sol Bin), the fake heiress who has taken her place. As the two compete for a recommendation letter to the world’s most prestigious university, they become entangled in a fierce power game where they put their dreams, love, and everything else on the line.

Kim Bo Ra stars as Hae In, the only daughter of Chairman Seo, the head of MK Group, South Korea’s top financial conglomerate and the operator of Asia’s largest private equity fund. Hae In is an independent woman who forges her own path rather than relying on her family’s wealth and influence. Even in times of crisis, she remains calm and level-headed.

“I’m the Real Third-Generation Chaebol Heir!” will premiere on July 23 on the global short-form drama platform ReelShort.

In the meantime, watch Kim Bo Ra in “Queen Mantis” below:

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