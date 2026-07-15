Watch: Kim Hye Joon Has Her Boss Kang Hoon And Her Bias Cha Woo Min Falling For Her In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new character teasers!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The newly released teasers offer a preview of Nam Da Reum’s unexpected office romance as she catches the attention of both Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan.

The first teaser follows Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum’s unusual first meeting. While greeting the company’s new hires, Kang Ha Gi grows suspicious after Nam Da Reum refuses to shake his hand yet continues to linger around him. Believing she has an ulterior motive, he keeps a close eye on her—only to realize he can’t stop thinking about her. Though he insists, “No way,” his racing heart tells a different story. Completely unaware that he’s falling for her, he instead wonders, “Do I have arrhythmia?”

The second teaser centers on Nam Da Reum and Lee Chan. After finally getting to shake hands with her longtime bias in an elevator, Nam Da Reum can’t contain her excitement and excitedly runs around the office.

Meanwhile, Lee Chan finds himself becoming increasingly intrigued by the bright, sunshine-like Nam Da Reum, and his curiosity about his devoted fan gradually blossoms into romantic feelings.

Tearing down the barrier between idol and fan, he tells her, “When it’s just the two of us, you can call me ‘oppa,’” and begins actively approaching Nam Da Reum at the office.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch another teaser of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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