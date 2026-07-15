Watch: Mnet Idol Horror Show 'SUMBAKKOKJIL 2' Unveils Spooky Teasers For Season 2 With New Format

Get ready for a new and upgraded Season 2 of Mnet Plus variety show “SUMBAKKOKJIL”!

CJ ENM’s global K-pop content platform Mnet Plus has announced that its popular horror-themed variety show “SUMBAKKOKJIL” will be returning for a second season in July.

“SUMBAKKOKJIL” is a “survival” variety show in which K-pop idols play an eerie game of hide-and-seek and attempt to evade a mysterious “seeker” for 4,444 seconds. Season 1 featured a total of eight groups as guests: TREASURE, NCT WISH, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, TXT, ALLDAY PROJECT, TWS, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

Unlike the simple format of Season 1, which created its tension through the visceral fear of an unseen presence lurking in the dark, Season 2 will feature a story-based format that incorporates well-known urban legends and ghost stories. Instead of merely hiding and running away from an unidentified “seeker,” the participants must become characters within a story and escape an unknown space.

“We designed this season to go beyond a simple survival game, so that players could experience the feeling of having personally stepped inside the world of an urban legend,” said the “SUMBAKKOKJIL” Season 2 production team. “Please also look forward to finding out who the first player to step into this even more immersive narrative will be.”

Although “SUMBAKKOKJIL 2” has not yet revealed its premiere date, the first episode of the show will be released sometime in July.

In addition to a teaser video featuring flashbacks from Season 1, “SUMBAKKOKJIL 2” has also released three spooky story-based teaser videos hinting at potential plots for Season 2. Check them all out below!

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