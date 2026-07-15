Ji Sung Starts Making Deliveries In Order To Win His Neighbors' Hearts In 'The Apartment Job'

Ji Sung will go to great lengths to win his neighbors over on the next episode of “The Apartment Job”!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Apartment Job,” Park Hae Kang confirmed that his apartment complex had a hidden 17.8 billion won (approximately $12 million) reserve fund for long-term repairs. He then entered into a fake marriage contract with Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) and formed a fake family with his squad in order to prepare for the resident council election.

In newly released stills from the drama’s third upcoming episode, Park Hae Kang and his fake family transform into the “Delivery Avengers” and traverse every corner of his vast apartment complex. Having traded his usual sleek suit for a safety vest and work gloves, Park Hae Kang is seen hard at work hauling a cart and diligently sorting the residents’ packages. Another photo shows Park Hae Kang carrying a sack of rice on his shoulder while wearing a bright pink election campaign jacket.

The new photos raise the question of why Park Hae Kang has resorted to making deliveries for his neighbors—and whether this move will prove the decisive factor in winning their hearts.

“With Ji Sung at their center, the actors’ chemistry filled the set with cheerful and heartwarming energy during every shoot,” said the drama’s production team. “Watching the chaotic journey of these former Oasis Gang members with rough pasts gradually adapting to the ordinary space that is an apartment complex will deliver both feel-good laughs and thrilling suspense.”

To find out why Park Hae Kang winds up taking to the delivery beat, catch the next episode of “The Apartment Job” on July 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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