Kim Hye Soo, Kim Ji Hun, And More Face A Shocking Turn Of Events Triggered By An Affair In New Drama “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

Upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Starring Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, and Kim Jae Chul, “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy that unfolds as spiraling chain reactions take place when a popular influencer couple, who has sold the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

The newly released stills feature Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo), a self-made interior design influencer. She has moved into a new home with her husband Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun) and their daughter Ye Ji, creating what appears to be a warm family.

In contrast, their neighbor Su Jeong (Cho Yeo Jeong), a dermatologist, hides her struggles behind her elegant appearance. She is embroiled in a divorce lawsuit with her ex-husband Bo Seong (Kim Jae Chul) while enduring a lonely daily life with her daughter Min Seo.

The additional stills capture the unexpected turns hidden beneath what appears to be a glamorous everyday life. While one still shows Kyung Hee and her husband Jae Hong enjoying a happy moment in their new home, other stills reveals Jae Hong unexpectedly dropping to his knees before later fleeing while keeping himself hidden.

Another still shows Bo Seong standing with a visibly agitated facial expression, hinting at a confrontation with Su Jeong.

The series unfolds as the once-peaceful daily lives of two families collapse in an instant, setting off a chain of events. Its key feature is the progression of overwhelming incidents that go beyond the theme of an affair, including the discovery of an unidentified body in an unfamiliar location.

Meanwhile, an image showing daughters Ye Ji and Min Seo facing each other in an alley suggests that the adults’ unresolved problems may ultimately affect their children.

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is set to premiere on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Soo in “Default” on Viki below:

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And Kim Ji Hun in “Flower of Evil”:

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