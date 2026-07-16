Watch: Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Play The Piano Together In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Teaser

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The newly released teaser depicts the meeting between genius pianist Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang), who has followed an elite course in life, and Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young) who belatedly chases his dreams after growing up in a difficult environment. The latest preview is a “keyboard teaser” that highlights their chemistry.

After showcasing Kang Bi Oh and Choi Jung Yo sequentially, the two are shown sitting side by side in front of a single piano together, immersed in practice and the music. They show perfect chemistry with four hands.

However, following the beautiful sounds of the piano, the music changes to “Danse Macabre,” shifting the atmosphere drastically. While Choi Jung Yo is deeply immersed in the music, Kang Bi Oh gives him a meaningful gaze, creating subtle tension.

Standing in front of the stage with serious expressions, the teaser raises anticipation for what the two will experience as they aim for the top together.

Watch the teaser below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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