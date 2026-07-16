Seo Yea Ji Signs With New Agency

Actress Seo Yea Ji has found a new agency to call home!

On July 16, a media outlet reported that Seo Yea Ji signed an exclusive contract with B.Wave Entertainment.

In response to the report, Koo Bon Young, the CEO of B.Wave Entertainment, announced, “We signed an exclusive contract with actress Seo Yea Ji. Based on our company’s content production capabilities, we will provide our full, unsparing support so that she can showcase diverse content that highlights her unique individuality. We also plan to engage in a wide range of activities that will allow her to communicate actively with the public.”

Seo Ye Ji made her debut in 2013 with the tvN drama “Potato Star 2013QR3” and has since gained recognition through various projects including the dramas “Last,” “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” and “Eve.”

B.Wave Entertainment is currently home to Tony An, ONEUS, and Hong Eun Hee.

Watch Seo Yea Ji in “Eve” with subtitles below:

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