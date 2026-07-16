Namkoong Min Executes A Bold Plan Against Kidnapper Kim Dae Myeung In “The Husband”

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Husband” is a thriller drama starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Spoilers

Previously in “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min) broke through the police dragnet and joined forces with Lee Soo Hyung (Park Byung Eun). Together, they staged a counterattack preview on the monitor of Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung), the kidnapper of Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol), who is hiding somewhere.

The upcoming episode will feature Kang Tae Joo’s meticulous counterattack plan after the counterattack preview.

In the stills, Kang Tae Joo arrives on the rooftop carrying a large bag and a black hard case, then meticulously checks various communication devices and equipment one by one as he continues his preparations.

The tension rises when Kang Tae Joo piles up the 3 billion won (approximately $2 million) in cash he took from his parents-in-law, pours oil over it, and attempts to set it on fire. Viewers are left wondering whether he will truly burn the huge sum of money to save his kidnapped wife and whether his unexpected counterattack against Noh Man Hee will succeed.

Portraying a tense psychological battle with the kidnapper, Namkoong Min commands the scene with a determined gaze and a weighty tone of voice, capturing Kang Tae Joo’s transformation from a fugitive into a pursuer.

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on July 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki:

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