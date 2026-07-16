So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, And Yoon Kyung Ho Risk Everything To Get Seo Su Min To Safety In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho will stop at nothing to get Seo Su Min out of danger in the next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Spoilers

Previously on “Agent Kim Reactivated,” Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), and Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho) embarked on a life-or-death rescue operation to save Min Ji (Seo Su Min), who had been captured by the Special Missions Bureau. After an intense standoff, Manager Kim finally came face-to-face with Min Ji and quietly said, “Min Ji, dad is here. Let’s go home now.”

In the upcoming episode, Manager Kim, Sung Han Soo, and Park Jin Chul continue their desperate escape operation to safely get Min Ji out after being completely surrounded by the Special Missions Bureau’s suppression team.

In particular, while Manager Kim is subduing Deputy Minister of National Security (Im Chul Hyung), Min Ji, who has been trembling in extreme fear, approaches her father. Holding onto Manager Kim’s back, Min Ji bursts into tears with a terrified expression, and Manager Kim comforts his daughter without letting down his guard as he holds back his overwhelming emotions.

Meanwhile, Sung Han Soo and Park Jin Chul surround the two and provide flawless cover. However, as the suppression team’s encirclement tightens and the standoff continues with gunfire potentially erupting again at any moment, the extreme tension reaches new heights. Viewers are eager to find out whether the trio can break through the battlefield filled with gunfire and escape safely with Min Ji.

The production team said, “In episode 7, Manager Kim’s desperate fatherly love as he tries to protect his daughter and the unwavering loyalty of Sung Han Soo and Park Jin Chul, who stand by his side until the very end, will explode. Please stay tuned until the end to find out whether the three dads will be able to return home safely.”

The next episode of “Agent Kim Reactivated” will air on July 17 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Kyung Ho’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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And watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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