Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon, And More Are Locked And Loaded For Battle In “A Shop For Killers 2”

“A Shop for Killers 2” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released stills capture thrilling moments that keep viewers on the edge of their seats, from breathtaking gunfights and high-speed car chases to hard-hitting hand-to-hand combat.

First, Jin Man and Ji An’s shopping mall Murthehelp, which focused on defense in Season 1, has armed itself with a wider variety of weapons for a full-scale counterattack. Jin Man exudes his signature chilling charisma as he steadily aims his pistol even in the darkness, while Ji An, who previously fought for survival relying on a slingshot, reveals her growth into a perfect killer as she skillfully aims a sniper rifle from within the bushes.

In addition, Min Hye (Geum Hae Na) showcases dynamic motorcycle action, and Pasin (Kim Min) takes on heavily armed gun action beyond Muay Thai-based hand-to-hand combat, signaling the far more powerful Murthehelp team.

Opposing them, Babylon captures attention with its even greater combat power and overwhelming presence. Bale (Jo Han Sun) reveals a murderous gaze while holding his signature dagger, creating intense tension simply through his presence.

Kusanagi (Jung Yun Ha), who joins as the manager of Babylon’s East Asia branch, exudes the composure and untouchable aura befitting the leader of a massive force.

In addition, Q (Hyunri) and J (Masaki Okada), who take on new roles as members of Babylon’s elite team, display flawless movements and combat readiness without a single mistake, teasing the massive all-out war they will wage against Murthehelp.

With a total of eight episodes, “A Shop for Killers 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on July 22, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

Watch Now

Also watch Jung Yun Ha in “Exhuma”:

Watch Now

Source (1)